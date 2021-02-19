Dynamo, Dash players create winter storm relief fund

The Dynamo, Dash, Texans, Astros and Rockets are all stepping up to help after the winter storm blasted the Houston area.

HOUSTON — After the deep freeze spared few in the Houston area, helping is now the goal of soccer player Zarek Valentin.

"It was important that we try to figure out a way to use our platform to help the community," Valentin said.

Valentin and other members of Houston Dynamo FC and the Dash are now among the first to assist. They established a Winter Storm Relief Fund.

The money raised will be going to the Houston Food Bank and Kids Meals Inc. organization, which delivers meals to children.

“(Kids Meals) is worried that they might not be able to feed some of the kids and that I mean as a dad that's just the worst thing in the world,” Valentin said.

The fund has surpassed $10,000, according to posts by Dynamo players on Twitter.

Also on the way to Kids Meals Inc.? A donation of $25,000 from the Texans, the team tells KHOU 11 News. The Texans also sent 200 lunches and hot chocolate Wednesday to an area YMCA warming center.

Rockets point guard John Wall also offered Thursday night to feed families staying at Mattress Mack's Gallery Furniture store.

In West Palm Beach, 80-degree weather greeted the Astros on the first day for pitchers and catchers to report to Spring Training.

What’s happening 1,100 miles away, though, was definitely on their minds.

“I hope everyone in Houston is getting through it the best that they can,” pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. said.

Houston's athletes are using their power to help with whatever comes next.

“We all went through different struggles," Valentin said.

He was also dealing with no electricity.