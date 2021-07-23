Future of the Dome: Architects give KHOU 11 inside look at pitch to transform Eighth Wonder of the World

James Richards and Ben Olschner say the key to revamping the Dome is literally underneath the surface. They call it A-Dome Park.

HOUSTON — For more than four decades, the Astrodome was the beating heart of Houston. It was a place to cheer on the home teams or watch iconic artists. If it mattered, it happened at the Dome. It was an engineering marvel to behold.

"It's the 8th wonder of the world," said architect Ben Olschner.

But for the last 13 years, that wonder has sat silent, empty, a lonely landmark waiting for its next chapter.

"With this building it's such a huge task to figure out what to do with it," Olschner said.

Architects James Richards and Olschner have a plan as bold as the Dome itself.

It's called A-Dome Park. Richards built a real life sample of what they want to do to the Dome. It took him six months.

"It's right there under the skin," Richards said. "If you take off the skin, you get this."

They say the Dome's beauty lies underneath and want to strip the structure down to its bones leaving behind only its steel frame.

"In this case, like the Eiffel Tower, the structure is so clean so perfect," Richards said.

Richards and Olschner want to add ascending spiral ramps around the perimeter of the Dome for people to walk, run or bike on.

2 miles to the very top observation deck.

"All of a sudden this would be a mountain for Houston," Richards said.

The Astrodome would become an open-air facility surrounded by a tree-filled park. Their designs even call for a pool on the upper level with an infinity edge and glass bottom.

On ground level, the massive grand floor could host all types of events.

"If you celebrate something or make it a monument, you want it to be visited," Olschner said. "We wanted not a building that does something, but a building that does many things."

It's an ambitious plan turning heads.

"This is like breaking new ground, breathing new life into the building," Richards said.

But taking the next step won't be easy.

"It's all about money, right?" Richards said.

They estimate it could take a couple hundred million dollars. But now with the Astrodome Conservancy launching a new campaign to hear directly from Harris County citizens about the future of the Dome, these two architects say now's there's chance to get the public behind their pitch.

"The Astrodome was a community asset, now it's a derelict building in a large parking lot, and we want to put it back in the center of the community," Olschner said.

The duo hopes their vision can give the Dome and its fans a second chance.

Astrodome Conservancy Executive Director Beth Wiedower Jackson sent KHOU 11 this statement:

“The Astrodome Conservancy is pleased with the public input that has come from our Future Dome campaign. Creative ideas like the ADome Park concept are exactly the kind of input and big thinking we are soliciting for the future of the iconic Astrodome. The health, wellness, special events, and public access focus of this idea and others is in sync with our vision for an inclusive, dynamic, and vibrant future for the Dome.

"However, the Astrodome was designed and built as a place for Houstonians to gather, recreate, socialize, and celebrate as a community — all under one roof and protected from our often unforgiving coastal environment. This was and is the ingenuity of the Dome. It can and should continue to serve as a respite from the harsh conditions and a destination for all residents and visitors to Houston and Harris County for generations to come.