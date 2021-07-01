Houston-area woman recalls her experience at 'Stop the Steal' rally at US Capitol

Lauren Kubecka says she and her husband left when things took a turn.

HOUSTON — A Houston-area woman who went to the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington says she and her husband decided it was time for them to go back to their hotel room once the Capitol was breached.

Bay City resident Lauren Kubecka and her husband were excited when they learned they would be able to attend the demonstration.

“After praying, I knew that God had aligned the stars," Kubecka said. "It was something I knew I had to do."

Kubecka is among those who believe allegations of election fraud should be further investigated before the election is certified.

She said everything at the demonstration was peaceful at first.

“Today was an absolutely beautiful experience,” Kubecka said. “Everything about it. I was so proud to be a part of something.”

Things took a turn when the marchers got closer to the Capitol.

“I’m a mom with three little girls,” Kubecka said. “That’s the first thing that popped in my head.”

Kubecka said she and her husband decided it was time for them to head back to their hotel room.

“I’m definitely in support of protesting. I do not support violence or that sort of behavior,” Kubecka said. “I do feel the people that stormed the building did what they did because they wanted their voices to be heard.”