HOUSTON — The son of a Houston-area volunteer firefighter is recovering from leukemia after the department called on the community to help donate blood to help his condition.

Eli Muller is about to turn 2 years old. His father, Eric, joined Community Volunteer Fire Department in west Houston as a firefighter in 2012.

"Over the past few months, Eli's condition has improved tremendously. He is able to play outside, attend school, and be a normal kid," a firefighter wrote on the department's Facebook page. "His strength and his hair have returned, and his general appearance has improved significantly. He has been cancer free since June and completed his chemo-therapy treatments in October."

The end of the chemotherapy treatments led to a period of immunodeficiency while his system recovered from the treatments, firefighters said.

The fire department called on the community to help in Eli's fight against cancer. Eli needed a very specific white blood cell donor, so the department asked the public to get screened to find out if anyone was a match.

"The community came through for us and over 170 potential donors were screened within the next few weeks with multiple potential matches found," a firefighter wrote.



Many more had attempted to make appointments, but the entire screening schedule was filled and they could not screen any additional people.

"Fortunately, the spectacular physicians at M.D. Anderson were able to improve his condition before the transfusion was required. However, all 170 people who came in to get screened provided platelets which filled M.D. Anderson's platelet bank and were put to good use in treating patients in similar conditions," the firefighter wrote.



"On behalf of CVFD and the Muller family, we would like to issue a thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who went out of their way to contribute toward's Eli's healing in one way or another. As first responders, it's always a bit strange to be on the side of the table asking for help, but we are left beyond words at the response and support of the Greater Houston community!"

