Keep your kids cool this summer at these Houston-area splash pads

During the heat of summer, families are looking for relief from the heat. Splash pads are a good option because they're fun, they're free and they're everywhere.

HOUSTON — No matter where you live in the Greater Houston area, there's probably a splash pad nearby.

The spraygrounds are a godsend for parents looking for fun ways to keep the kiddos cool this summer.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Find splash pads all over the Greater Houston Area.

Discovery Green splash pads

Discovery Green downtown is one favorite summertime spot for Houston families because it has two places to get wet.

Gateway Fountain

The Gateway Fountain shoots water up to 14 feet in the air and it's open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Swim diapers are required for infants and toddlers and water shoes are encouraged for all kids.

Mistree

People of all ages will enjoy the water and mist coming from the Mistree, a work of art by Doug Hollis of San Francisco.

The mist cloud is created by 80 nozzles inside the stainless-steel sculpture.

The attraction is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. unless it's too windy. You'll find it in the Sarofim Picnic Lawn area.

Downtown Aquarium

Along with sharks, stingrays and beautiful fish, the Downtown Aquarium has a free splash pad and you don't have to buy a ticket to use it.

Hermann Park

The interactive water play area at Hermann Park is part of Buddy Caruth Park designed for children of all abilities.

City of Houston splash pads

The City of Houston offers 27 free spraygrounds at parks across the area. They're open year-round, weather permitting.

Several were made possible by H-E-B donations to the Houston Parks and Recreation Department.

Aron Ledet Park 6500 Antoine

Blueridge Park 5600 Court Road

Burnett Bayland Park 6200 Chimney Rock

Cullen Park 19008 Saums Road

Dodson Lake 9010 Dodson

Edgewood Park 5803 Bellfort

Emancipation Park 3018 Emancipation Avenue

Ervan Chew Park 4502 Dunlavy

Guadalupe Plaza Park 2311 Runnels

Gutierrez Park 7900 Flaxman

Hackberry Park 7777 S. Dairy Ashford

Herman Brown Park 400 Mercury

Hermann Park 6001 Fannin

Hidalgo Park 7000 Avenue Q

Jaycee Park 1300 Seamist

Lansdale Park 8201 Roos, 77036

Levy Park 3801 Eastside St.

Marian Park 11000 S. Gessner

Melrose Park 12200 Melrose Park Road

Montie Beach Park 915 Northwood.

Nieto Park 500 Port

Park at Palm Center 5400 Griggs Road

Settegast Park 3000 Garrow

Shady Lane Park 10220 Shady Lane

Stuebner – Airline Park 9201 Veterans Memorial

Tony Marron Park 808 N. York

Wildheather Park 14900 White Heather

Wiley Park 1414 Gillette

Bellaire

Evelyn's Park 4400 Bellaire Blvd. is a popular spot for Bellaire kids to splash.

Sugar Land

Smart Financial Centre at 18111 Lexington Blvd has a free splash pad.

Constellation Field at 1 Stadium Drive also has a splash pad that's free for children attending Space Cowboys games.

Katy, Cinco Ranch

Interactive map shows splash pads west of Houston.

The Woodlands

The sprayground at the May Valley Park in The Woodlands is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Oct. 31.

Interactive map of other splash pads in The Woodlands.

More splash pads in Montgomery County

Baytown

Baytown has six splash parks open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Nov. 3.

Pearland

Interactive map of Pearland and Brazoria County splash pads

Seabrook

The Dolphin Lagoon splash pad at Clear Lake Park is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday.