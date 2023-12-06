Keep your kids cool this summer at these Houston-area splash pads

HOUSTON — No matter where you live in the Greater Houston area, there's probably a splash pad nearby.
The spraygrounds are a godsend for parents looking for fun ways to keep the kiddos cool this summer.
They’re fun, they’re free and they’re everywhere.
INTERACTIVE MAP: Find splash pads all over the Greater Houston Area.
Discovery Green splash pads
Discovery Green downtown is one favorite summertime spot for Houston families because it has two places to get wet.
Gateway Fountain
The Gateway Fountain shoots water up to 14 feet in the air and it's open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Swim diapers are required for infants and toddlers and water shoes are encouraged for all kids.
Mistree
People of all ages will enjoy the water and mist coming from the Mistree, a work of art by Doug Hollis of San Francisco.
The mist cloud is created by 80 nozzles inside the stainless-steel sculpture.
The attraction is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. unless it's too windy. You'll find it in the Sarofim Picnic Lawn area.
Downtown Aquarium
Along with sharks, stingrays and beautiful fish, the Downtown Aquarium has a free splash pad and you don't have to buy a ticket to use it.
Hermann Park
The interactive water play area at Hermann Park is part of Buddy Caruth Park designed for children of all abilities.
City of Houston splash pads
The City of Houston offers 27 free spraygrounds at parks across the area. They're open year-round, weather permitting.
Several were made possible by H-E-B donations to the Houston Parks and Recreation Department.
Aron Ledet Park 6500 Antoine
Blueridge Park 5600 Court Road
Burnett Bayland Park 6200 Chimney Rock
Cullen Park 19008 Saums Road
Dodson Lake 9010 Dodson
Edgewood Park 5803 Bellfort
Emancipation Park 3018 Emancipation Avenue
Ervan Chew Park 4502 Dunlavy
Guadalupe Plaza Park 2311 Runnels
Gutierrez Park 7900 Flaxman
Hackberry Park 7777 S. Dairy Ashford
Herman Brown Park 400 Mercury
Hermann Park 6001 Fannin
Hidalgo Park 7000 Avenue Q
Jaycee Park 1300 Seamist
Lansdale Park 8201 Roos, 77036
Levy Park 3801 Eastside St.
Marian Park 11000 S. Gessner
Melrose Park 12200 Melrose Park Road
Montie Beach Park 915 Northwood.
Nieto Park 500 Port
Park at Palm Center 5400 Griggs Road
Settegast Park 3000 Garrow
Shady Lane Park 10220 Shady Lane
Stuebner – Airline Park 9201 Veterans Memorial
Tony Marron Park 808 N. York
Wildheather Park 14900 White Heather
Wiley Park 1414 Gillette
Bellaire
Evelyn's Park 4400 Bellaire Blvd. is a popular spot for Bellaire kids to splash.
Sugar Land
Smart Financial Centre at 18111 Lexington Blvd has a free splash pad.
Constellation Field at 1 Stadium Drive also has a splash pad that's free for children attending Space Cowboys games.
Katy, Cinco Ranch
Interactive map shows splash pads west of Houston.
The Woodlands
The sprayground at the May Valley Park in The Woodlands is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Oct. 31.
Interactive map of other splash pads in The Woodlands.
Baytown
Baytown has six splash parks open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Nov. 3.
Pearland
Interactive map of Pearland and Brazoria County splash pads
Seabrook
The Dolphin Lagoon splash pad at Clear Lake Park is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday.