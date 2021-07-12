NOW HIRING | Spring Branch, Fort Bend ISD hosting job fairs this week

Both school districts are looking for bus drivers, cafeteria specialists, custodians, maintenance staff and other roles.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas — Summer may be in session, but two of Houston's most populated school districts are hard at work searching for new employees.

Spring Branch ISD and Fort Bend ISD are hosting job fairs this week for positions in child nutrition, transportation and other departments.

These are non-teaching jobs that are crucial to school operations. Employees can earn anywhere from $12.75 to $20.60 per hour, according to the wages posted for Spring Branch ISD.

Both school districts will be accepting resumes and conducting interviews on-site.

Fort Bend ISD job fair

Fort Bend ISD will be hiring custodians, maintenance, bus drivers, cafeteria specialists and extended learning group leaders and coordinators for the upcoming school year.

Detailed descriptions of the available positions and applications can be found at www.fortbendisd.com/careers. While the job fair will focus on auxiliary roles, there are teaching positions currently open.

Locations: Clements High School at 4200 Elkins Road, Sugar land

Time: The job fair is broken into two sessions scheduled for Tuesday, July 13.

Child Nutrition and Transportation session (2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.) Positions include cafeteria specialists, cashiers, bus drivers, bus monitors and mechanics/service people.

Extended Learning and Facilities (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.) Positions include Extended Learning group leaders, site coordinators and assistant site coordinators, custodians, plumbers, mechanics, and many more.



Fort Bend ISD offers competitive compensation packages as well as paid training while drivers obtain their CDL license, the district said.

Click here to register.

Spring Branch ISD job fair

Spring Branch ISD is seeking crossing guards, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians, indoor air quality mechanics, lead roofers, HVAC mechanics II, carpenters, surplus warehouse material handlers and drivers, and grounds workers.

Location: Don Coleman Coliseum at 1050 Dairy Ashford

Time: Wednesday, July 14 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Here is a listing of the starting salaries for available Spring Branch auxiliary positions:

Bus driver: $18.25 an hour

Lead roofer: $22.11 an hour

HVAC mechanic II: $23.71 an hour

Carpenter: $20.60 an hour

Crossing guard: $13 an hour

Grounds worker: $12.75 an hour

Surplus warehouse material handlers and driver: $13.50 an hour for drivers without a commercial drivers license (CDL) and $16.07 an hour for drivers with a CDL

Indoor air quality mechanics: $20.60 an hour.

Click here to submit an application online.