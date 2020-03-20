LA PORTE, Texas — A Houston-area resident is now $1 million richer after claiming a second-tier prize off a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire.

The ticket was purchased at Fuel Express #10, located at 501 West Fairmont Parkway in La Porte. The prize was the 21st of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million in the game which offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

According to the Texas Lottery, overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.

