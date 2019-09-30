HOUSTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a report in August about Derrick Keller's imprisonment.

A U.S. Navy veteran from Richmond has been released from a Thai prison after being found not guilty by a jury.

Derrick Keller was arrested on Aug. 20, 2018, after he and Tanya Keller landed in Bangkok for a vacation.

Thai media reported his arrest and claimed he was the mastermind of a Ponzi scheme which defrauded investors of millions of dollars.

The Kellers say he was only an actor in the company’s corporate videos which were made well before the company was under investigation.

Derrick Keller’s trial had been underway since July.

Missionaries who have been able to visit Derrick Keller reported in August that he has lost 70 pounds.

Tanya Keller has spent much of the past year trying to reach out to U.S. politicians for help. Her list includes President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. John Cornyn, Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Rep. Lizzie Fletcher and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.

Tanya Keller said the ones she’s heard back from all say there’s not much they can do to help get Derrick Keller released.

Derrick Keller’s family says he is still in Thailand currently. His family is working to get everything sorted out to figure out what is next.

