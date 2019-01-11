HOUSTON — Some Houston-area nail and beauty salons got slapped with hundreds and thousand of dollars in fines after the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation found violations ranging from licensing issues to unsanitary conditions.

Data from the TDLR shows 225 Harris County salons that faced fines or had their licenses revoked for the violations dating back to August 2017, with some as recent as Oct. 21, 2019.

The vast majority fall into two categories: licensing issues and cleaning and disinfecting.

More than 100 were licensing issues: either a salon operating without a license or hiring someone without a license. Other fines were handed out for licensees with a criminal record and strong chemical odors and little ventilation.

More than 80 were cleaning and disinfecting issues. The top issues were not cleaning or disinfecting tools in general (33); not cleaning foot spas daily (32); reusing single-use tools (10) and not having an autoclave (6).

The violations shown are the list are ones serious enough that the TDLR needed to enforce them, according to a spokesperson.

One salon got hit with a $6,750 penalty after the TDLR found the salon failed to clean and sanitize whirlpool foot spas as required at the end of each day, failed to follow whirlpool foot spas cleaning and sanitization procedures as required, and failed to follow whirlpool foot spas cleaning and sanitization procedures as required bi-weekly.

Foot spas have the potential to transmit a wide variety of infections, according to Tela Mange, a spokesperson for the TDLR.

Even after a salon moves into compliance, the TDLR keeps them listed on the violations list, but that does not mean the salon is still a "bad actor," Mange said.

This story will be updated.