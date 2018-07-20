CLOVERLEAF, Texas – It’s still a mystery who set a Cloverleaf mosque on fire Thursday. Investigators say they are working around the clock to solve the case.

Someone jumped the fence early Thursday morning at the North Shore Masjid on Brownsville Street, and set the doors on fire. It’s not clear what the motive is and at this point, it is not being classified as a hate crime.

Faith leaders from around the Houston area stood alongside law enforcement Friday and in solidarity with Islamic leaders. They had one unified message: hatred will not be tolerated.

Worshippers attended Friday afternoon prayers, grateful to have their mosque still standing.

“It does mean a lot in our lives,” said congregant Nasir Kahn. "It’s a part of our lives. It’s like a part of our home.

Visiting Imam Eiad Soudan addressed Thursday's attack in his sermon.

“Everything happens for a reason,” he said.

Before the sermon, Soudan told KHOU, “I would really want to believe that it would not be anything related to a hate crime or anything like that.”

Investigators are still trying to figure that out and say they need the public’s help for leads.

“We want to encourage anyone in the neighborhood that might’ve been walking their dog, that saw something suspicious, there wasn’t a lot of traffic going through at that time, to call us,” says Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Dayan Gross of the Anti-Defamation League echoed other religious leaders’ message of solidarity, when he said, “Such crimes will not be allowed in this richly diverse community of ours.”

Bishop James Dixon III of the Community of Faith Church added it is the responsibility of every citizen in this city and county "to make sure that we respect each other’s faith and houses of worship.”

Authorities say the arsonist jumped over the mosque’s fence and set the doors on fire.

It’s not known if the person acted alone. A caretaker living on the property didn’t see who did it, but was able to put out the flames before they destroyed the building.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

“People should be able to worship anything they want, without resistance and find peace and tranquility in their lives,” said M.J. Kahn, of the Islamic Society of Greater Houston.

It’s believed the same suspect also targeted the car of the mosque’s Imam, slashing all of his tires in the parking lot.

Whether this was a prank or a bias crime, officials say they’re investigating this case around the clock.

