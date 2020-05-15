Some Houston-area gyms are planning to reopen Monday. Here's what you can expect

Gov. Greg Abbott approved gyms reopening May 18. Gyms must operate at a 25 percent capacity and adhere to CDC guidelines.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that gyms and exercise facilities can reopen on May 18.

That's great news for those who have been itching to get back to their favorite treadmill or weight rack. But expect things to look a lot different.

According to the state, gyms and exercise facilities are only allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity. Locker rooms and shower facilities must remain closed, but restrooms may open. Gym customers must also wear gloves while using exercise equipment.

The state also recommends workout equipment be spaced 6 feet apart to allow for social distancing and said gyms should make sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, soap and water readily available for customers.

Below is a list of how Houston-area gyms that are opening and what they're doing to make sure their members are safe:

Life Time Houston-area clubs

Life Time is opening 10 of its Houston-area stores Monday, May 18.

The clubs will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The adjusted hours are to allow for overnight deep cleaning.

There will be increased spacing between equipment and workout areas to allow for appropriate social distancing.

Group fitness classes will require reservations, and schedules will be adjusted to be consistent with governmental orders and guidelines and to allow for thorough cleaning between classes.

Click here for more of Life Time club's safety measures.

YMCA

The YMCA of Greater Houston is reopening a limited number of facilities for fitness-related services beginning June 1. Additional details about how the Y plans to reopen will be released the week of May 18. Details will include locations reopening, amenities and youth programs, including summer camps.

The Y will not draft member dues for the month of June.

Click here for more the Y's reopening and safety measures.

Club Pilates

The Club Pilates studios in Sugar Land, Pearland and Missouri City are reopening May 18.

Class sizes have been reduced to adhere to the CDC social distancing guidelines. The studios have also limited equipment.

Staff will sanitize all equipment and studio surfaces in between every class as well as perform deep cleanings twice a day.

Classes will be 45 minutes long instead of the usual 50 to allow for proper cleaning in between classes.

Click here for more information on Club Pilates' safety measures.

24 Hour Fitness

24 Hour Fitness has not released the Houston area reopening dates, but as soon as they do we will post the information on this page.

LA Fitness

La Fitness has not released the Houston area reopening dates, but as soon as they do we will post the information on this page.

