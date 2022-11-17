'Pretty ambitious, pretty wild' | Three Houston-area breweries team up 'FOR ALL THE H'

No Label, Vallensons and True Anomaly are the only Houston-area breweries to win at The World Beer Cup in the past five years.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — In the world of craft beer, it's not unusual to see collaborations between two breweries. But three? That's more unique.

"We all get along well and this has been easy," Tom Paynter, co-owner of No Label Brewing in Katy, said.

He was the one who brewed up the idea in the first place after No Label, Vallensons Brewing and True Anomaly Brewing all brought home wins from The World Beer Cup over the past five years.

"I'm a fan of pushing aggressive, big ideas," Paynter said. "It's pretty ambitious, pretty wild. But thanks to these guys and a bunch of partners, we're pulling it off."

They came together on FOR ALL THE H, a limited-edition 5% hazy pale ale.

"We each picked a piece of it," Valle Kauniste, Vallensons' owner and founder, explained. "We came up with the grains, we came up with the hops and the yeast. And we split it up amongst the three breweries. We all got together and had a really good time brewing that beer and it was really fun."

For the beer's release, the group scheduled a week of taproom parties that kicked off at No Label on Nov. 12, continued at Vallensons on Nov. 17 and will wrap up at True Anomaly on Nov. 19.

They also arranged a number of tap takeovers at bars in Spring, Webster and Fulshear.

"It's important that we reached out to be inclusive as much as we can," Michael Duckworth, CEO of True Anomaly, said. "Maybe if we continue this tradition, we can pull in other breweries in other parts of town."