FBI: Two more Houston-area residents arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol riots

HOUSTON — Two more Houston-area residents were arrested in connection with the January 6 Capitol riots.

According to the FBI Houston, special agents took two men into custody at a home in Seabrook Friday morning.

At this point, we don’t know what the charges are, as the federal complaint is sealed.

With those two arrests, a total of six people who live in the Houston area have been arrested following the January 6 insurrection.

