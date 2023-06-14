East Houston apartment anticipates power to be back soon after residents were left in heat for nearly 3 days

Management of The Selena released a statement saying the repair is complex, but the power should be restored by Wednesday night.

HOUSTON — For residents at The Selena apartments, it was just as hot inside their homes Wednesday as it was outside.

That's because a transformer blew at the apartment complex Monday night, leaving residents without power for nearly three days.

KHOU 11 tipped the city off about the issue on Tuesday night after a resident contacted the station asking for help.

According to apartment management, they expect power to be restored Wednesday night.

In a statement, the apartment complex said the repair is complex because it involves underground power lines to be replaced. As repairs were taking place, the City of Houston provided cooling solutions to the tenants.

"We are also working with the City's Risk Management Office and the Fire Marshall among taking other safety measures," the complex said in the statement.

The apartment complex confirmed what residents told us -- that the power went out Monday night after a transformer blew. Management said CenterPoint Energy was immediately contacted but their repairs weren't completed until Tuesday at 6 p.m.

They then went on to say that additional contractors were hired to do more repairs.

"If the solution works as planned, the electrical contractors anticipate that the power can be restored this evening (Wednesday). Given the complexity of the situation, the contractors are working on a backup plan to provide temporary power as well," The Selena apartments said.

Temperatures got so hot inside the apartments Tuesday, that one resident showed us a picture of their thermostat that was reading near 90 degrees.

Charles, who is 77 with health issues, said relief can't come soon enough.

“I am a diabetic," he said. "My health is bad. I’ve got an oxygen machine in my apartment right now."

Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin has been helping with getting power back to residents after watching our report on television. He said he immediately started making phone calls to get the problem fixed.

When asked what would've happened if KHOU didn't get involved, Martin said, "I think these people would be sitting here in 105 degree temperature on Thursday and on Friday."

Martin expects power to be restored by 7 p.m. Wednesday.

KHOU 11 has reached out to CenterPoint to verify what the apartment complex said about the repairs.

Read the full statement from the apartment complex below:

"The Selena requires renters insurance, and staff has provided assistance to tenants to file renters insurance claims if any losses occurred such as spoiled food. Our residents are The Selena's top priority, and we take their comfort and safety very seriously."


