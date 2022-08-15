At least 8 units destroyed in big fire at apartment complex in southwest Houston

Parents say their Alief ISD students who returned to school this week are going to be devastated when they find out all their new school clothes and books burned.

HOUSTON — Firefighters battled a big, 2-alarm apartment fire Monday at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, according to HFD.

Flames were shooting through the roof of multiple units when Air 11 flew over the scene on Court Glen Drive in the Alief area.

Residents said they banged on their neighbors' doors to alert them and everyone made it out safely.

Dayanar Romero told us she looked out and saw fire everywhere. She grabbed her children and knocked on her neighbor's door to tell them to get out.

Thankfully, there were no reports of civilian or firefighter injuries.

By the time crews got the flames under control, eight units were destroyed and others were damaged by smoke and water. Two of those units were unoccupied but six families in the others lost everything.

Parents said their Alief ISD students, who returned to school this week, were going to be devastated when they got home and learned all their new school clothes and books burned up.

HFD said the fire broke out just after noon at the Crossing Sedona Square Apartments at 9755 Court Glen Drive.

The cause is under investigation.

@HoustonFire is on scene at 9755 Court Glen Drive (Crossing Sedona Square Apartments) performing an offensive attack after receiving reports of an apartment on fire. Call type upgraded to a 2-11. No FF or civilian injuries have been reported. Please avoid area. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) August 15, 2022