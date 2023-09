The Houston Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

HOUSTON — Firefighters are battling a fire at an apartment complex in northwest Houston.

The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. at the complex on City View Place not far from Grns Bayou. Several crews were called in to help put the fire out.

The cause is not yet known.

We are working to find out the extent of the damage.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

@HoustonFire is on scene at 16826 City View Place performing extinguishment efforts after receiving reports of an apartment on fire. Call type was upgraded to a 2 alarm. No civilian or FF injuries reported. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) September 21, 2023