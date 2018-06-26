HOUSTON - A compound found in cannabis is often used by medical experts to treat a wide variety of conditions.

In Houston, an animal clinic is using Cannabidiol (CBD) to treat pets.

West Alabama Animal Clinic is the only animal clinic in the city to sell Canna-Pets.

It’s an organic alternative to medicine but with the same healing powers. For instance, Dr. Danielle Rosser, veterinarian at West Alabama Animal Clinic, will do anything possible to make sure her animals stay healthy.

She is recommending some people give their pets Canna-Pets.

“It has a lot of properties to relieve anxiety,” Dr. Rosser said. “It’s used for stress situations. It’s used for seizures.”

Unlike marijuana there’s no Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) so your pet won’t get high.

Dr. Rosser said, “But it does just kind of take the edge off a little bit.”

Those who use Canna-Pets like Jenny Litchie said it’s worth a try.

“When I first heard it was a thing I was like oh this is kind of neat because it’s not something that is medication. It’s oral and it’s holistic and I liked that. I was like well maybe if that works it would be less invasive then doing something that’s a prescription,” Litchie said.

Also, Dr. Rosser said Canna-Pets has helped a lot of pets in the Houston area.

Dr. Rosser said, “Once an animal just can’t relax in certain situations whether it’s what their owners tell me or hear and we suggest it and it starts to help then they really realize that it’s legitimate.”

She said most people who have used Canna-Pets like it and continue to buy it.

She hasn’t seen any cons but said it can easily be dropped by pet owners who use it without any bad side effects.



