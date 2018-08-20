HOUSTON — Houston we have a problem!

Terminix announced Monday the cities with the worst mosquito problems, and Houston came in at number four.

Dallas-Fort Worth topped the list at number one for the second consecutive year, followed by New York City, then Washington D.C.

The list was generated based on the number of mosquito services rendered by Terminix between July 1, 2017 to July 1, 2018.

Here are the top 25:

Dallas-Fort Worth New York City Washington, D.C. Houston Los Angeles Atlanta Philadelphia Memphis, Tenn. Chicago Baltimore Miami San Antonio Orlando, Fla. Nashville, Tenn. Tampa, Fla. San Francisco Boston Little Rock, Ark. Mobile, Ala. Austin, Texas Oklahoma City Detroit Jacksonville, Fla. Indianapolis Phoenix

It’s important to know that mosquitoes can transmit diseases including West Nile and malaria. The World Health Organization named the mosquito the world’s deadliest animal.

Last month, health officials confirmed two local cases of human West Nile virus . One in Galveston County and one in Montgomery County.

Mosquito spraying is increasing twice weekly in Sugar Land after a mosquito tested positive for West Nile.

You can reduce the number of mosquitoes in your backyard by removing the sources of standing water, clean your gutters, change water sources weekly and replace outdoor lighting.

