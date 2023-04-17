Houston ranks among nation's worst cities for allergies, but one Texas city is worse

No surprise to us Houstonians, but at least the rest of the world now knows our pain. *inserts crying emoji*

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A report has ranked Houston as the 12th worst city in the U.S. for allergies.

Yea, no surprise to us Houstonians, but at least the rest of the world now knows our pain. *inserts crying emoji*

But as bad as it is in Houston, it's worse in Dallas, according to the report. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America released the report ranking Dallas as the second worst city in the U.S. for allergies and Wichita, Kansas the absolute worst.

The top 10 worst cities in the U.S. for allergies:

Wichita, Kansas Dallas, Texas Scranton, Pennsylvania Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Tulsa, Oklahoma Sarasota, Florida Cape Coral, Florida Orlando, Florida Des Moines, Iowa Greenville, South Carolina

According to Meteorologist Pat Cavlin, the study was based on pollen counts and allergy medication usage in each city. The study also cited that allergy season is becoming longer, and that is a product of warmer-than-normal temperatures.

Warmer seasons mean everything starts to bloom earlier so that means a longer pollen season, Cavlin said.

In the Houston area, we are hitting our second peak for tree pollen, though it's going to be on the decline as we get into the month of May. In the summer season, grass allergies start to take over.

Later in the season, we start to see more mold concentration as rainfall picks up before we end the year with ragweed season.