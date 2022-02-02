Houston airports, TxDOT say they're ready if icy conditions arrive

Agencies await Thursday forecasts to determine how they will proceed

HOUSTON — Thousands of flights are being canceled throughout the country as airline hubs in cities, such as Dallas, brace for an icy freeze.

The ripple effects are already being felt in Houston where more than 100 flights were canceled Wednesday.

A spokesman for Houston’s airports said they're ready to spray the runways with a de-icing chemical on Thursday if it's necessary.

Airports are in a holding pattern until Thursday as they wait to see how the weather event will play out.

Airlines will be ready, too, we’re told, spraying de-icing chemicals on the planes before takeoff, if necessary.

Texas Department of Transportation crews were in Waller County on Wednesday treating roadways and bridges.

A TxDOT spokesman said decisions for treating roads in Harris County and others will be made after the latest forecasts are released Thursday morning.

Crews prefer not to pre-treat roads that may not be impacted in advance.