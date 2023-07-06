'It is concerning' | Mayor Turner calls for full assessment after multiple security breaches at IAH

Airport officials are increasing perimeter patrols after two security breaches at IAH in less than two weeks.

HOUSTON — Airport officials in Houston are increasing their perimeter patrols after two security breaches at Bush Intercontinental Airport in less than two weeks.

The latest breach, which happened Tuesday night, was by a 22-year-old woman who "gained access to the airfield under a portion of perimeter fence that meets federal regulation," according to Houston Airports officials. Ivori Howard was charged with intent to impair or interrupt the operation of a critical infrastructure facility, officials said.

IAH is a massive airport with a lot of ground to cover, but airport security experts said it's not uncommon for people to breach the infrastructure. It's an issue many airports are facing. Unauthorized people breaching security perimeters cause delays and confusion.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner called for a full assessment. He said he wants answers.

"This has happened twice in the last two to three weeks. It is concerning," Turner said. "Our airport grounds should be the most secure."

According to Sheldon Jacobson, a professor at the University of Illinois and an airport security expert, security at airports works in layers.

"Perimeter security breaches are not rare. Since airport security is predicated on layers, breaching perimeter fences is just one of the layers," Jacobson said.

The recent issues at IAH come a couple of months after another incident. A man in a stolen box truck was arrested after leading police on a chase, crashing through a fence at the airport and driving on taxiways, according to authorities. He eventually crashed near Terminal B, ditched the truck and ran. After a brief search, he was found in the tunnels at an airport hotel and was taken into custody.

A couple of weeks ago, a man was arrested after authorities said a pilot found him hiding in the landing gear of an airplane during a pre-flight check.

Houston Airports officials said they conduct multiple daily patrols inside and outside of the perimeter fence. Due to the recent breaches, airport officials are urging people: If you see something, say something.

Houston Airports statement

"Houston Airports has a multi-layered and dynamic security approach. The airport system works with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the Houston Police Department (HPD), security contractors, employees and other airport stakeholders on this approach.

"George Bush Intercontinental Airport, William P. Hobby Airport and Ellington Airport meet all federal security requirements, inside and outside the airport.

"Houston Airports conducts multiple daily patrols inside and outside of the perimeter fence. Our airports have a surveillance system that allows our team the ability to detect intrusions. The daily duties of our Operations Division include looking for gaps and/or vulnerabilities in our layered security plan.

"Bush Airport staff is responsible for 10,000 acres, which includes 43 miles of runways and taxiways; 100 miles of roadways; and approximately 30 miles of perimeter barbed-wire fence.

"Due to recent security breaches, Houston Airports is reiterating a regularly shared message of security culture to staff and stakeholders at Bush Airport, Hobby Airport and Ellington Airport: be vigilant. If you see something, say something.

"Breaching an airport’s security fence is a state and federal crime, and one that, unfortunately, is not unique to Houston’s airports."