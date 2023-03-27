One of the most expensive Houston homes available for rent during the Final Four

Example video title will go here for this video

Hotels in and around downtown Houston are filling up fast for the Final Four. If you're need of a place to stay, you may want to check out these Airbnb listings.

Sports fans from across the country will be descending upon Houston this week for Final Four.

Hotels in and around downtown Houston are filling up fast, so the next obvious place to search would be websites like Airbnb.

KHOU 11's Shern-Min Chow took a look through Airbnb to find the most lavish rental homes Houston has to offer, and when we say lavish, we mean LAVISH.

Out in west Houston is a private home guarded by a flock of 30 peacocks -- many in full bloom.

It sits on a modest 3.75 acres, giving you the feel of a secluded resort with all kinds of amenities.

"Great space for sports fans to come and enjoy Houston," said Rod Thompson, the property manager. "Wonderful tennis court."

If tennis is not your thing, there are plenty of other things to get into.

"Have a putting green, putting, chipping contest, sandtrap plenty for folks to do," said Thompson.

As for the home itself, it's right at 10,000 square feet with five bedrooms, four and a half baths and sleeps between 10 to 12 people comfortably. And the closet...well you just have to see for yourself.

The common spaces are impressive too. There is a pool table, baccarat crystal chandeliers, a huge kitchen, multiple dining areas and a mirrored studio for dancers or yoga students.

Oh, and did we forget to mention the pool?

For those sports fans, this is the perfect home to watch not one but multiple games at the same time from the same room.

"...we have the ultimate sport's cave," said Thompson.

There are eight TV screens in the sport's cave along with a bar that would put a 5-star hotel to shame.

"In between commercials flip, we can go to full swing golf simulator," Thompson said.

This Airbnb will run you $3,795 a night and a three-night minimum is required.