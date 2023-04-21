Community air monitoring stations find 'alarming' results in some parts of Houston area

Air Alliance Houston partnered with communities to monitor the air in five areas.

HOUSTON, Texas — There's something whirling away on the top of an average-looking building in the Gulfton area of Houston.

It’s part of an apparatus measuring more than just the wind. It's also gauging what's in the air.

"Today, we are here to celebrate a milestone in that effort,” said Air Alliance Houston Executive Director Jennifer Hadayia.

The non-profit advocacy organization revealed data the day before Earth Day from five air monitors installed in partnership with community groups.

They're in Gulfton, Galena Park, Pasadena, Kashmere Gardens and the near Northside.

"We’ve needed air monitors in our area and now they’re there and now we can start forcing these refineries to be more transparent,” said Pat Gonzalez with the group Caring for Pasadena Communities.

Organic compounds, particulate matter and other pollutants are at what advocates considered to be at “alarming” levels in mostly underserved communities.

They include nitrogen oxides, benzene and formaldehyde.

It's something Jared Zetina of Gulfton never thought he’d need to worry about.

"There’s not like an industrial complex out here so you don’t really think there’s, like, pollution,” said Zetina.

Air monitors like this ⤵️ are measuring pollutant levels in mostly underserved communities across Harris County thanks to a partnership through @airallianceHOU. What year-long results found + why governments admit they can’t monitor ALL areas alone: @KHOU starting at 4:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/3Up3oXjNkm — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) April 21, 2023

Houston's massive freeway system and other transportation infrastructure also contribute to what’s in the air.

The key is keeping it as under control as possible.

Advocacy groups say monitoring is the first step.

But even the City of Houston admits that neither it nor any government can do it alone.

"If we spent all of our resources on monitoring, we would never have money to solve the problems,” said Houston Health Department Chief Environmental Science Officer Lauren Hopkins.

Numerous government agencies have their own air monitors, as do many industries.

We contacted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to see if they could verify what Air Alliance Houston reported.

The agency didn’t have enough data to immediately respond.