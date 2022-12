The city is testing preparedness of first responders. Several streets will be closed for the exercise.

HOUSTON — If you see what looks like a lot of police activity downtown, don’t be alarmed. The City of Houston is conducting full-scale active shooter drills until 3 p.m. today.

The exercise, which started at around 9 a.m., is focusing on first responder preparedness and city employee safety.

It’s happening at 611 Walker Street. There are some street closures during the event. They’re in the city’s tweet below.