HOUSTON --- The National Weather Service is extending its heat advisory to Monday for Houston and the surrounding region. The heat advisory will be in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Monday.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says we could see runaway temperatures as high as 105 degrees into Monday in certain parts of the area.

In response to the threat, the city of Houston opened several facilities on Sunday for people who needed access to air conditioning.

Five city facilities were open on Sunday from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.:

Houston Public Library - Downtown: 500 McKinney St, 77002

Acres Home Multi-Service Center: 6719 W. Montgomery Rd, 77091

Kashmere Multi-Service Center: 4802 Lockwood Dr, 77026

Southwest Multi-Service Center: 6400 High Star Dr, 77074

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center: 9314 Cullen Blvd, 77051

Residents who need assistance with transport to a designated Cooling Center may call 3-1-1 (713.837.0311) to request a free ride from METRO. Residents without adequate access to air conditioning may also seek shelter in shopping malls, museums, churches, movie theaters, etc.

Peak heat-index values are between 103 and 111 degrees, so practice heat safety and stay in the shade as best you can.

Houston Health Department spokesman Scott Packard says the city's Heat Emergency Plan will remain in effect Monday. All of the city's public facilities will be open during regular business hours to serve as cooling centers for folks to walk in and escape the heat.

