'More inclusive Houston' | AAPI Advisory Board created to help bridge gap between City, community

HOUSTON — The City of Houston announced Tuesday a new Asian-American and Pacific Islander Advisory Board.

The board will help forge stronger connections between the City and its diverse communities.

"Asian-Americans are not a monolith or a silent community. Today’s announcement underscores the importance of creating space for all voices to be heard, seen, and acknowledged," District F Councilmember Tiffany D. Thomas said.

The board has three main goals:

Increase engagement with City Identify and recommend community leaders to serve on city panels Work with law enforcement to identify crime issues that impact businesses

"The formation of the Asian American and Pacific Islander Advisory Board is an exciting development for our city," Turner said. "Houston has a rich history of Asian immigrants contributing to our community for over 150 years. As the AAPI population has grown significantly in the past few decades, it is imperative that we continue to foster a sense of belonging and provide a platform for their voices to be heard. I am confident that this advisory board will play a pivotal role in addressing the concerns of the AAPI community and ensuring their needs are met, not just in my administration, but well into the future."

From the City:

"The AAPI population in the Houston area has experienced remarkable growth, increasing from 1% to an impressive 26% in the past 50 years. With over 1.2 million AAPI residents in Harris County, Houston now ranks among the top 10 cities in the United States with the largest AAPI population."

Here's a list of people on the board:

AAPI Advisory Board Chair

Nomaan Husain

Members

Wea Lee

Lufti Hassan

David Kim

Zafar Tahir

Jagdip Ahluwalia

Donna Cole

Helen Chang

Alice Lee

Kenneth Li

Shah Haleem

Hasu Patel

Muhammad Sheikh

Loloy Reyes

Murad Ajani

Paul Gor

Patsy Brown

Nancy Li

Bobby Singh

Casey Youn

Ben Chou

Bianca Mabute-Louie

Cindy Dinh

Sarah Syed

Victor Lee

Soren Valverde

Dieu Thao Khoa Nguyen

Tejal Patel

Darrien Bui

Rufi Natarajan

Miraj Patel

Lindsay Gee Calvert

Erin Orbe

Danny Nguyen

Glenda Joe

MJ Khan

Tony Ly

Dawn Lin

Glen Gondo

Stephen Le Jr.

Husain expressed enthusiasm for the opportunities that lie ahead.

"It is with profound respect and gratitude that I thank Mayor Sylvester Turner for his vision in creating the new Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) board. His foresight underscores our city's commitment to celebrating diversity, fostering understanding, and empowering every community. This initiative is a significant step towards a more inclusive Houston, and for that, we owe Mayor Turner our sincerest appreciation," Husain said.

