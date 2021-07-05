50 Cent gets full tour of Houston...thanks to Photoshop

Cue the memes!

HOUSTON — Rapper 50 Cent is now the new Bernie Sanders meme for Houstonians.

Earlier this week, the multi-talented star broke the news that he moved to Houston, and since then Houstonians have been having a lot of fun showing 50 around H-Town— with the help of Photoshop.

The original photo 50 Cent posted to his Instagram Tuesday, announcing his move, showed him in front of the Astrodome. Since then the "In da Club" rapper has been copied and pasted in hundreds of photos, placing him in front of Houston's most known locations including Minute Maid Park and Houston's iconic 'Be Someone' bridge.

The producer has also been spotted at some local eateries and grocery stores that all we all know and love.

Here are some of our favorites from KHOU11 viewers: