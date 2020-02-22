HOUSTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) met with local business and labor leaders at the Port of Houston Friday afternoon to discuss a recently-signed North American trade deal and House Democrats’ recent infrastructure proposal.

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), a Democrat whose district represents parts of the Houston Ship Channel and surrounding neighborhoods, invited Speaker Pelosi.

The California congresswoman had last visited the Port of Houston nearly 10 years earlier to the day.

Panelists thanked Speaker Pelosi for helping finalize the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which President Donald Trump signed in January.

Officials at the meeting told Speaker Pelosi that USMCA, which replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), will grow the Port’s existing $15 billion-a-year trade with Mexico.

Going forward, they’re hoping to widen and deepen the Houston Ship Channel to allow two-way traffic and bigger ships. They said that improvement will bring in more business while helping the environment by cutting down idling.

“Infrastructure has not been a partisan issue,” said Speaker Pelosi, noting the channel widening project is separate from the House Democrats’ infrastructure proposal. “Other projects that will be helpful to this would be in our ‘Moving Forward’ agenda, but this has a life of its own.”

Speaker Pelosi said Houston-area members of Congress have already been laying the groundwork to make the project happen.

“I think this is the kind of issue that does bring both sides of the aisle together because it’s important to our area,” said Rep. Garcia.

The first step involves getting approval from the chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which Speaker Pelosi said could happen in late March or April.

She added lawmakers would explore funding options after the release of that USACE report.

