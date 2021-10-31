HPD: Woman killed, 3 others injured in shooting at house party on Halloween

Most of the party goers were teens and young adults, according to Houston police.

A house party turned deadly on Halloween morning when multiple shots were fired, killing one young woman and injuring at least three others, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD dispatched officers to a shooting in progress call about 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Schlider Drive in north Houston.

Police immediately started to search the home for victims and found a deceased 18-year-old woman. During the investigation, officers learned that three more victims had been taken to the hospital, including a 16-year-old boy.

Investigators said the crowd of party-goers quickly ran away when the shooting started. There is evidence shots were fired in the back of the house and out front on the street, according to police.

HPD Commanders and PIO are we en route to a shooting with multiple victims at a house party at 1909 Schilder in northeast Houston. Preliminary reports are one deceased and three transported to unknown conditions. No other info at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/crb0jfZU0t — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 31, 2021

A gun was found in a nearby ditch, but according to HPD Asst. Chief Y. Bashir, it's unclear whether it was involved in the shooting.

Bashir said HPD has one possible suspect and continues to search for more witnesses. Most of the party-goers were teens and young adults, according to investigators.

At this time, no charges have been filed.