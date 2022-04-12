HFD: Man hospitalized after being pulled out of a burning home in northeast Houston

Firefighters were able to locate one man and pull him out of the house. He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Shady Drive near Tidwell and Homestead Roads in the Trinity Gardens area.

HFD District Chief Watson said they were told people may have been trapped in the home. As they arrived, they noticed heavy smoke coming from the house and started an offensive attack and a search.

Arson is now investigating the cause of the fire.