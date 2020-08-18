House fire rescue: Elderly woman found unconscious, man missing at burning home in southwest Houston

Firefighters say the woman, possibly in her 80s or 90s, suffered from burns and smoke inhalation.

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters rescued an unconscious elderly woman from a burning home early Tuesday in the Almeda area.

Fire crews responded to a smoke check at 4:35 a.m. at a residence in the 4800 block of Tidewaters after a neighbor called. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the back of the home and upgraded it to a house fire.

HFD Deputy Chief Roger Westhoff said they had a tough time getting inside as the home is secured with burglary bars.

They eventually forced their way into the house and found a woman unconscious and not breathing, investigators said. She was suffering from burns and smoke inhalation, according to Westhoff.

She was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital. Her current condition is unknown, but firefighters say CPR was in progress. The woman is believed to be in her 80s or 90s.

They’re still searching for a male resident who is unaccounted for, investigators said. It's still unclear if the man is still trapped inside or wasn't at the home at the time.

"The search conditions are very difficult because of the amount of material and personal possessions inside of the house," Westhoff said. "Heavy fuel load, heavy fire when the first crews got here."

This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.