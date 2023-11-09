Home catches fire in northwest Harris County, spreads to two others

The fire also spread to a grassy field. There were no injuries reported.

HOUSTON — A home caught fire in northwest Harris County overnight, then spread to two neighboring homes and a grassy area.

It happened on Early Mist Court near Perry Road. Fire crews responded to find flames at two homes. While they were on scene, a third home had smoke coming from it.

Everyone was able to get out safely. Fire crews were able to rescue five dogs that were inside the original house they said caught fire.

The fire also spread to about 1.5 acres of a grassy field.

The fire is now out. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.