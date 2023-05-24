2 men killed in Conroe house collapse during storms identified

Brayan Rubi Lopez Aguilar and Angel Gumaro Huerta Pedraza were killed and several others were injured when a house under construction collapsed Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONROE, Texas — The two men have been identified after they were killed when a house collapsed as strong storms moved through the Conroe area, according to family members.

One of the men killed was identified by his father as Brayan Rubi Lopez Aguilar, 21, and the other man killed was identified by a family member as Angel Gumaro Huerta Pedraza, 30.

Family members said Huerta was from Mexico and had lived in the U.S. for more than 15 years working in construction. He was not married and did not have any children.

Huerta's family said two of the other seven workers who were injured in the collapse were his family members.

The men who were injured told them everything happened really fast. They added that six of the seven injured have already been released from the hospital.

What happened

The house collapse happened at a construction site on Pamaneria, near the intersection of Avenue M and Silverdale. The area is a new construction site, so it's not on most maps.

According to authorities, a two-story house that was under construction collapsed while workers were present.

While officials stopped short of saying that the collapse was caused by the storms, Conroe Fire Department officials said they got the call just after the storms passed, around 4 p.m.

When first responders got to the scene, they found nine victims, two of which were dead. The other seven were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The Conroe Fire Chief said the men were alert and conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

Officials said the house was under construction and appeared to be in the framing stage. The workers who were injured were working on the second floor of the home when it collapsed.

Josue Benitez was working when the house fell. He said he remembers walking outside to take a call from his wife moments before it happened. He said he watched helplessly as the framed home crumbled to the ground.

Benitez sprung into action, lifting wet lumber to help save his co-workers. He said others who were working in nearby homes came to help.

Benitez said it all happened fast, not giving anyone a chance to react.