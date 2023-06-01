One person hospitalized after Katy hotel fire, HCFMO says

Two more people received medical treatment at the scene, HCFMO said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KATY, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital Friday for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a hotel in east Katy, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said.

Two other people received medical treatment at the scene, officials said.

The fire happened at the Candlewood Suites hotel, located at 19998 Park Row. HFD first tweeted about it at 4:52 p.m.

HCFMO assisted the Westlake Volunteer Fire Department with putting the fire out.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

@HoustonFire is currently on scene at 19998 Park Row providing mutual aid for a hotel fire. No firefighter or civilian injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) January 6, 2023