One person hospitalized after Katy hotel fire, HCFMO says

KATY, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital Friday for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a hotel in east Katy, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said.
Two other people received medical treatment at the scene, officials said.
The fire happened at the Candlewood Suites hotel, located at 19998 Park Row. HFD first tweeted about it at 4:52 p.m.
HCFMO assisted the Westlake Volunteer Fire Department with putting the fire out.
