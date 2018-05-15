Kilauea is the most active volcano in the world and has continuously erupted since 1983. It's also the youngest volcano in the state of Hawaii.

Kilauea is a large, shield volcano marked by its gently sloping sides much like its much larger siblings Mona Loa and Mona Kea. These sort of volcanoes are only explosive in eruptions when lava mixes with the water table and creates steam. When that steam is trapped beneath rocks, it can cause a massive steam explosion. Otherwise, shield volcanoes are almost exclusively basalt which means the lava they produce is very fluid. That means very little pressure can build up to produce a huge, explosive eruption.

Mona Kea Volcano, Source: USGS

Unlike Mount St. Helens, which famously blew its top in a spectacular explosion in 1980, the basalt lava is somewhat like water and runs easily and not able to stack up to build a steep sided mountain. Therefore shield volcanoes are gently slopped over huge distances.

Even though the big island of Hawaii has been in the news lately with numerous fissures that have opened up, the Hawaiian hot spot is just doing what its been doing for millions and millions of years: spewing lava.

This single hot spot is solely responsible for the entire island chain of Hawaii and many smaller islands further north. It's no accident that the Hawaiian Islands are in an ached chain as the islands are built up from the eruptions of the hot spot while the plate itself is moving.

The hot spot, very much like the one underneath Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, remains stationary while the plates slowly drift over the top of the hot spot.

As the lava erupts from the hot spot, it creates a mountain on the sea floor that eventually break the surface after many, many eruptions and becomes an island. The island, like the big island is currently doing, will continue to grow until the plate moves the built up island off the hot spot. At that point, the volcanoes (Mona Loa, Mona Kea, Kilauea and others) will become dormant, never to erupt again.

Hawaii Island Chain and Emperor Sea Mount, Source: USGS

This process will continue to repeat for many millions of years to come. If you were alive in the year 6,567,398, you would likely see the island chain of Hawaii, as we know it today, to be much further northwest than its current location, much smaller, eroded little nubs of land a fraction of their current size due to weathering and erosion. Also in that same year you'd see many new, much bigger islands where Hawaii currently is today.

In fact, a new island is being created as we speak. The island, which won't break the surface for another few tens of thousands of years, is named "Loihi" and is forming off the southeast coast of the big island. One day, perhaps in the year stated above, this island will be Earth's newest big island paradise in the middle of the Pacific or may even join up with the current big island of Hawaii.

Loihi, Souce: USGS

Hot spots aren't just a Hawaiian problem. As mentioned, one of the most dangerous hot spots in the world happens to sit underneath Yellowstone National Park. This particular hot spot is known as a super-volcano that if were to erupt, would put Earth into a nuclear winter while subsequently destroying a large portion of the United States.

