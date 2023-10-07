Demonstration proves the dangers of leaving people inside hot cars

Firefighters and deputies demonstrated how fast the human body can be overcome by heat.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Montgomery County firefighters and deputies on Monday demonstrated how fast the human body can be overcome by heat.

Three volunteers were hooked up to heart monitors before they climbed into a parked SUV.

They tried to live stream from inside the car, but the phone they used overheated and shut down about three minutes into the presentation.

An emergency room doctor started making the volunteers get out of the SUV when their heart rates doubled what they should have been, which was about five to eight minutes into the demo.

Montgomery County Health Department emergency room Dr. Casey Patrick oversaw the demonstrations and said that when people start having mental confusion, that's a serious warning sign that medical attention is needed.

The emergency responders who were on hand said they were surprised at how quickly it all happened and said it should serve as a warning to parents.

Montgomery County officials said they've responded to 35 heat-related incidents this year involving children, some of which were hot-car incidents.

Montgomery County Precinct 1 Sgt. Austin Gray said parents oftentimes say they're just in a store for a few minutes while their children remain in the car. Gray pointed out how quickly those few minutes go by.

"I was out (of the SUV during the demonstration) in five minutes. He was out in eight minutes. He was out in 10 minutes. It goes to show how quick it can heat up," Gray said.

Deputies said that if you see a child in distress who is trapped in a hot car, call 911 and break into the vehicle if needed. They said you will not be charged.