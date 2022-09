At least 6 horses were saved from the fire on Lin Street early Friday morning.

HOUSTON — Multiple horses died after a barn caught fire in north Houston early Friday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department.

This happened at 2 a.m. on Linn Street just east of the Eastex Freeway.

Houston fire officials said fire crews responded to the scene and worked to knock down the flames. At least six horses were saved from the fire, but an unknown number were found dead.

HFD said they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

@HoustonFire is on scene at the 4800 BLK OF LINN ST, after receiving calls for a house on fire. The fire has been extinguished. No FF or civilian injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area due — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) September 23, 2022