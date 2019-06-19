HOUSTON — Houston’s mayor and several Houston city council members praised Houston Police Department homicide investigators and the Harris County District Attorney's Office for their work that led to an arrest in the Josue Flores murder case.

On Wednesday, during the weekly City Council meeting, several city leaders expressed hope Flores' family will get justice.

“It’s one step in the process,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “It’s not the end.”

Council Member Robert Gallegos, who represents District I, also praised investigators.

“Hopefully the Flores family can soon find closure,” Gallegos said.

Council Member Karla Cisneros represents District H, which includes the Near Northside neighborhood where Flores lived and was killed.

“It really brings both a hope for justice and truly a renewed and profound grief for his loss,” said Council Member Karla Cisneros. “Everyone was so happy to hear the news, but at the same time, they’re all mourning again.”

Council Member Michael Kubosh, who represents At-Large Position 3, believes Jackson’s arrest will ease the Near Northside community’s stress.

“There’s not a day that goes by that if you drive through that area that you wonder, ‘Is this killer still out there and are our children still at risk?’” Kubosh said. “So I’m just praying we have the right person this time.”

Jackson had previously been charged in the case, but those charges were dropped due to inconclusive evidence at the time.

However, shortly after Jackson’s latest arrest Tuesday, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said newly tested DNA evidence linked Jackson to Flores’ killing.

As of Wednesday afternoon, records showed Jackson being held in the Harris County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Court paperwork shows he’s also been ordered to undergo a mental health assessment.

