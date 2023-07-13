Katy nonprofit provides relief from heat, among other resources for homeless community

People like Tina Hatcher, Founder of the nonprofit organization Hope Impacts in Katy are doing their part to keep those in need safe as the Texas heat rages on.

KATY, Texas — As the heat rages on across the state of Texas, cooling centers are being inundated by those in need.

This is why people like Tina Hatcher, Founder of the nonprofit organization Hope Impacts in Katy are doing their part to keep those in need safe.

"The need is greater than the relief efforts are," said Hatcher. "There’s people from right here in our local community, there’s people that have come into our local community seeking help from being homeless.”

Each week Hope Impact opens its doors to provide cooling centers that go beyond just offering temporary relief and hydration.

"Food, clothing, showers, we’re the only non-profit in the community that provides those things," explained Hatcher.

Providing resources to nearly 200 people weekly.

"Normally we would see 10 new people a month, now we’re seeing up to 10 new people a week.”

An increase hatcher says brought on by many factors.

"We’ve had record numbers of families coming in with children who do not have any shelters because they think oh there’s shelters in Houston but the shelters have technically been full since covid," said Hatcher.

A story Jacqueline Jones knows all too well having spent the last two years working while living out of her truck in this heat.

"Almost everything I make goes into keeping my truck insured, tagged, inspected, you know the gas," said Jones.

"If you’re working they won’t help you so you either have to be a burden on the government in order to get the help you need or you become amongst many of us that park at loves or flying j’s in our car because we choose to work," Jones explained.

Leading to calls for more action at the federal level, as the heat here locally rages on in the lives of those in need.

"I think affordable housing is a huge issue that we need to address as a country so that people can work, we want to pay them minimum wage, they can't support themselves on 10 dollars an hour and they can’t support themselves on a fixed income so what do we do about that, what do we do about people that are aging out of the foster care system that don’t have any job skills," said Hatcher.

Hope Impacts is currently collecting donations in the form of food, Gatorade and water, summer clothes, hygiene products, among other things.