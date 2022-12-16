Video: Fire crews contain hangar fire at Hooks Airport

Fire officials said when fire crews arrived at the scene, they found one of the hangers fully engulfed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Klein Fire Department contained a structure fire at a hangar at Hooks Airport in northwest Harris County early Friday.

The airport is on Stuebner Airline Road near the Grand Parkway in the Spring area.

Fire officials said when fire crews arrived at the scene, they found one of the hangers fully engulfed and worked to contain the fire.

The Spring Fire Department also assisted in helping contain the fire. The building where the fire occurred was said to be used as a paint shop

@Kleinfiredept is currently at DW Hooks airport for a structure fire at a hangar. On arrival, E31 found a fully involved structure and began defensive operations. No injuries are reported.@Springfdtx is providing #mutualaid and @hcesd11 is on scene for standby. pic.twitter.com/tXO01LCEVh — Klein Fire Department (@Kleinfiredept) December 16, 2022

Spring Fire’s Tanker 72 crew & District 70 provided #mutualaid to @Kleinfiredept crews early this morning after a fire broke out in a metal building used as a paint shop at Hooks Airport. There were no injuries.

H/T to District Chief Kevin Wiseman#buildingfire #airportfire pic.twitter.com/tgcnYuclq9 — Spring Fire Department (@Springfdtx) December 16, 2022

No injuries have been reported.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office investigators and HazMat teams have also responded to the scene. They said their teams will stay to help check for hot spots and conduct a thorough investigation.

HCFMO Investigators and HazMat Response Teams are on-scene at D.W. Hooks Memorial Airport at the request of @Kleinfiredept. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. #hounews pic.twitter.com/rMCepOeP4b — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) December 16, 2022

Check back for more on this developing story.