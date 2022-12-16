Video: Fire crews contain hangar fire at Hooks Airport

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Klein Fire Department contained a structure fire at a hangar at Hooks Airport in northwest Harris County early Friday.
The airport is on Stuebner Airline Road near the Grand Parkway in the Spring area.
Fire officials said when fire crews arrived at the scene, they found one of the hangers fully engulfed and worked to contain the fire.
The Spring Fire Department also assisted in helping contain the fire. The building where the fire occurred was said to be used as a paint shop
No injuries have been reported.
The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office investigators and HazMat teams have also responded to the scene. They said their teams will stay to help check for hot spots and conduct a thorough investigation.
