Hoodies 4 Healing and Rainbow PUSH Coalition team up to assist Houstonians in need

The two non-profits get together every Sunday to offer multiple services to people, including food, haircuts, and COVID testing.

HOUSTON — Two local nonprofit organizations team up every week to serve Houston residents in need.

Cypress-based Hoodies 4 Healing and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition spend their Sundays providing multiple services to Houston-area homeless residents, including food, haircuts, and CDC-regulated COVID testing.

"What we do is design and sell hoodies," Hoodies 4 Healing CEO Rosemary Tucker said. "We take the funds and serve the homeless. Every Sunday since Nov. 2020, we've been coming out."

The two nonprofits not only provide buffet-style food and haircuts on the spot, but they give away bags with water, juice, coffee, and everyday essential items to those who need them.

"They know us out here," Dr. Candice Matthews with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition said. "This is stuff that we do in real time...this is putting in the work in real time."

The two nonprofits say they're out every Sunday at the corner of Hamilton and Commerce Street near the Star of Hope Men's Shelter.

Their goal is to serve at least 250 to 300, but as they grow and find more ways to help, they hope to expand their mission.

"We just look for bigger and better ways to bigger and better blessing," Tucker said.