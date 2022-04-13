Honoring Harris County Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis: Community prepares to say goodbye

Family, friends, and colleagues will pay their respects to the memory of Chavis during a service Wednesday before being laid to rest in Liberty, Texas.

LIBERTY, Texas — The community is set to honor another fallen member of law enforcement on Wednesday as Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis will be laid to rest.

A funeral for Chavis is being held at The Fountain of Praise Church at 13950 Hillcroft Avenue.

Police honors will be held in the church parking lot after the service. Chavis' body will then be escorted to Liberty, Texas where she will be buried.

Public visitation got underway Wednesday morning with the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. You can watch the service live on the KHOU 11 Facebook page and YouTube channel, or in the video player above.

The Liberty Independent School District also announced early dismissal for its campuses in an effort to not interfere with the funeral procession.

Who is Jennifer Chavis?

She was pulled over on the side of the Beltway to intercept a suspected drunk driver, later identified as 36-year-old Adolfo Serrano.

Chavis was assigned to the Precinct 7 Toll Road Division after joining the department full-time in November of 2020.

Prior to joining the department, Chavis served in the U.S. Army.