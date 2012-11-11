Honeyland Festival: Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan lead All-Star lineup for Sugar Land event in the fall

The two-day music festival will also showcase Houston chefs in a celebration of "Black expression across food, spirits, music and art."

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Houston music fans, mark your calendars for a fall music festival featuring a star-studded lineup, including Grammy-winning artist and Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige.

Other performers at the Honeyland Festival in Sugar Land include R&B stars Jazmine Sullivan and Miguel and the Houston All-Stars featuring rappers Scarface, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Z-Ro and Lil Keke.

Organizers say the two-day music and culinary event will showcase the best in Black expression across food, spirits, music and art.

WHEN: November 11-12

WHERE: Crown Festival Park in Sugar Land, south of Houston

HOW MUCH: General admission two-day passes start at $150; VIP passes start at $525; and Platinum passes start at $975. You can sign up for early-bird discounts on the website. (No refunds unless the event is canceled.)

Honeyland Festival lineup

● Chlöe

● Coco Jones

● DJ Mr. Rogers

● Spinall

● Dende

● Houston All-Stars (Scarface, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Z-Ro, and Lil Keke)

● Inayah

● Jae Murphy

● Jazmine Sullivan

● Kiotti & Keisha Nicole

● Lenora

● Lucky Daye

● Mary J. Blige

● Miguel

● Tay Powers

● Tems

● Tobe Nwigwe

“We are excited to bring together icons of the music world with the leaders of Black cuisine and beverage, creating a culminating experience of Black expression for everyone at Honeyland to enjoy,” Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban said. “From afrobeats to hip-hop, neo-soul to R&B, the best in music will meet the best in food and beverage.”

Honeyland Festival food

The Honeyland Festival will also showcase some of the top Black chefs from across the country, including Houston's own Dawn Burrell, a "Top Chef" finalist and James Beard nominee Chris Williams from Lucille's.

Bun B's Trill Burgers will also be on the menu.

“Trill Burgers & I are proud to be a part of Honeyland,” rapper Bun B said. “It’s so important that we take the time to celebrate Black food, drink, and music, and acknowledge the impact we’ve had on American culture. To do this in the city that I reside in and call home makes it that much more special.”

● Amaris Jones (Chef, Owner of Chick N' Jones)

● Angela Yee (Radio Personality and Entrepreneur, Co-Owner of Coffee Uplifts People & Drink Fresh Juice)

● Brandon “Big B The Chef” Tiffith (Big B The Chef, CMO at TDE)

● Bun B’s Trill Burgers (Rapper and owner, Trill Burgers)

● Chris Williams (Houston-based Chef, Co-Owner of Lucille's)

● Dawn Burrell (Houston-based Chef and Olympian)

● Earn Your Leisure (Podcast)

● Ghetto Gastro (Bronx-based Culinary Collective)

● Indy Officinalis (Urban farmer, community activist and poet)

● Kardea Brown (Author and Host of Delicious Miss Brown)

● Kavachi Ukegbu (Founder of Grubido)

● Keisha Griggs (Houston-based Chef and Owner of Bocage Catering and Ate Boutique Kitchen, Leader of Black Chef Table)

● Prince Lobo (Owner of Addis NOLA)

● Serigne Mbaye (Chef and Owner of Dakar NOLA, 2023 James Beard Award Recipient)

● Shawn Osbey (Houston-based Chef at Kulture Kitchen, Owner of Shawn Osbey Catering)

● Steve Rogers (Owner of Houston’s Bar 5015, Business Owner/Restaurateur)

● Tabitha Brown (Actress, Entrepreneur, America's Favorite Mom and Auntie)

● Tiffany Derry (Dallas-based Celebrity chef and restaurateur)

Foodies can also enjoy demonstrations, cookoff competitions and sips from well-known mixologists.

“Whether you’re looking to taste a sample from one of your favorite rising chefs, or looking to have a conversation about breaking into the food and beverage industry as a Black entrepreneur, there will be something for every Honeylander to enjoy,” IMG's Staci Hallmon promised. “Through food, music, and local partnerships, Honeyland will build a cultural movement that will inspire many.”