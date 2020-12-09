Wheelchair-bound homeless man killed in shootout in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to determine whether a wheelchair-bound homeless man was targeted in a fatal overnight shooting or simply caught in the crossfire.
Officers responded about 2:10 a.m. Saturday to a gas station at Crosstimbers Street and I-45 North.
Investigators said an altercation broke out between two groups at gas station at the intersection. It escalated into a gunfight, and at some point, the homeless across the street was shot at least one time.
He was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived.
They didn’t share his identity but said the man was well known in the area, including among police officers. They said he was a nice man.
No mention of any arrests being made or charges being filed in this case.
MORE CRIME NEWS