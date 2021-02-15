HCSO: Homeless man found dead in van from suspected exposure to cold weather

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff's deputies said a homeless man was found dead in a van Monday, his death is potentially due to the severe cold weather.
Officials said just before noon, deputies were called to the overpass at I-10 near Sheldon where they found the 60-year-old man dead.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said members of the Homeless Outreach Team had previously offered to take the man to a warming center, but he declined.
The man's official cause of death will have to be determined by an autopsy.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM