Officers shoot into Kingwood home while responding to medical alarm, HPD says

Officers saw a man pointing a gun at them through the window and started shooting, investigators say.

KINGWOOD, TEXAS - A homeowner’s home was shot up by police Wednesday in Kingwood, police said.

The Houston Police Department was called around 10 p.m. to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm.

Officers knocked on the front door, but no one answered so they went to see if there was a backdoor. The officers saw through the window a man inside with a gun. Police said the man pointed the gun at officers and the officers started shooting, then ran for cover.

The man inside turned out to be the homeowner who told police he was half asleep and startled by the sounds in his backyard. The homeowner told investigators he grabbed his gun to see what was going on.

Investigators also said the alarm system may have been malfunctioning.

No one was injured in the shooting.

It was not immediately known how many officers were involved or if any disciplinary action would be taken by the department against the officers.