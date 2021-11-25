HCSO: Man injured, shot multiple times during home invasion in Spring

HCSO investigator B. O'Neal says the 20-year-old victim was also pistol whipped when the suspects "basically, came in shooting guns."

SPRING, Texas — A man is hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a home invasion Wednesday night in the Spring area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The call came in about 9:45 p.m. from a house in the 2000 block of Naplechase Crest Drive. Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables were the first to respond to the scene.

Investigators said the 20-year-old victim was inside with his mother and 14-year-old brother when the suspects forced their way in through the front door.

"Basically, came in shooting guns," HCSO violent crimes investigator B. O'Neal said.

We're told the victim was also pistol whipped at some point.

The mother and younger brother ran to a neighbor's house for help after the suspects left in a white or silver sedan.

The 20-year-old was taken to the hospital, where O'Neal said he is in stable condition and expected to survive his injuries.

It's still unclear what the suspects took if anything.

The sheriff's office is searching for any video or information that could lead to a description of the suspects.