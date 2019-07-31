HOUSTON — Firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire in north Harris County that destroyed one home and damaged three others early Wednesday.

This happened in the 19300 block of Richland Springs.

Aldine, Little York, and Northwest fire departments responded to the call of a house fire at that time and found flames coming from a garage.

The blaze quickly spread to the second floor of the home. Fire officials say that is when a second alarm was pulled.

The family of four that lives in the home made it out safe.

Fire officials say one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

