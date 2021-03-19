Maryann Tucker was doing a Facebook live when she captured the tornado on video while riding in the car along the South Church Street area.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington woman couldn’t contain her excitement while capturing a tornado on video.

“Holy cow! There’s a tornado, y’all,” she screamed.

Alamance County was under a tornado warning at the time. It was part of a multi-county tornado warning.

Tim Hensley captured this image of a possible funnel cloud also in the Burlington area.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed the tornado at this time but WFMY News 2’s Meteorologist Tim Buckley said it is in fact a tornado.