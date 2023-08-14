The power of holograms could soon be in your hands, Houston scientist says

A Houston scientist sells a vision of the future as the power of holograms can now be in your hands.

HOUSTON — Getting a doctor's appointment when you're orbiting Earth can be tough.

Last year Dr. Fernando De La Pena helped NASA with a solution by creating a hologram.

Using state-of-the-art technology in Mission Control, he sent Dr. Josef Schmid out of this world to the International Space Station. Now that futuristic tech is available by using nothing more than a tablet.

Dr. De La Pena and his team at Aexa Tech have rolled out the HoloConnect app. For just $9 a month, the app gives everyone a chance to be transported.

"It's available on a smartphone, a tablet, or some combination thereof," Denise Navarro said. "It's an experience anyone can have without the use of elaborate and expensive equipment."

It's expected that one day in the not-too-distant future hologram technology will be combined with the sense of touch, allowing elite surgeons to travel virtually and treat people living on the ISS, or even Mars. There are also benefits to this rudimentary hologram technology that people can use now.

The team says making sure the masses had access to it was their top priority.

"We didn't want to have something that was only available if you could buy a special piece of equipment, or have a special green room in your house," Navarro said.